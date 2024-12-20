FBI issues reward for info about drive-by shooting that killed 5-year-old boy in October

CINCINNATI — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for shooting and killing a 5-year-old boy in Winton Hills.

On October 24, at around 5:48 a.m., police said Artagist "Arty" Stanford III was shot after a drive-by shooting outside his home. Police said Arty was found in an upstairs bedroom of his home with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Police also said there were at least seven bullet impact marks or bullet holes in the front of the house. The bullet that hit and killed Arty traveled through the home's front exterior wall, into the second-floor bedroom.

Now, months later, the FBI is offering $15,000 for information that can lead police to the people who fired those shots that night.

"Arty's family has suffered greatly since this shooting and anyone responsible for his death should be held accountable," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Elena Iatarola. "Someone in our community knows what happened that night and who was involved. We need anyone with information to do the right thing and contact law enforcement."

Arty's mother, Terri Fahey, told WCPO during a memorial for her son in October Arty was the oldest of three siblings. He was a kindergarten student at Winton Hills Academy.

"He was a funny, smart, intelligent child," Fahey said. "He touched everybody. Even the kids that were out here he didn't even know — he touched everybody."

Anyone with information on the shooting that killed Arty can contact the FBI at 1.800.CALL.FBI or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 513.352.3040.