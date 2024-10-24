Watch Now
CPD: 5-year-old boy shot during drive-by, hospitalized in critical condition

CINCINNATI — A 5-year-old boy is in the hospital with critical injuries after he was shot during a drive-by in Winton Hills Thursday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

The shooting happened on Holland Drive at around 5:58 a.m. Thursday morning, CPD said.

The boy was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police did not release any suspect information or any information about the vehicle used in the drive-by shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation; police ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 513.352.3040.

This is a developing story, WCPO will update as more information becomes available.

