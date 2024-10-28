Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Family mourns loss of their five-year-old child killed in drive-by shooting

'I've been crying for three days straight,' the mother of Artagist Stanford III struggling with grief after losing her son.
Memorial for Artagist Stanford III
WCPO 9 News
Memorial for Artagist Stanford III
Memorial for Artagist Stanford III
Posted

CINCINNATI — The neighborhoods of Winton Hills left to pick up the pieces after a five-year-old boy was shot Thursday morning. Cincinnati Police reported that the boy, Artagist Stanford III, died two days later.

“I've cried so much I don’t think I can even do it anymore, I’ve been crying for three days straight," said the boy's mother, Terri Fahey.

Artagist Stanford III
Picture of Artagist Stanford III

Fahey gathered her neighbors Sunday evening, to mourn the loss of her son and celebrate the life he lived, as well as the joy he brought.

“He was a funny, smart, intelligent child. He touched everybody. Even the kids that were out here he didn’t even know, he touched everybody," said Fahey.

His family called him 'Arty' and he was the oldest of three siblings, with a younger brother and a baby sister. His family said he was a kindergarten student at Winton Hills Academy.

Artagist Stanford III and his younger brother
Artagist Stanford III and his younger brother

Neighbors brought balloons, many of them with a special Spider-Man theme. Others lit candles, sang songs, and prayed over the family and the community.

The community sent the balloons to the sky, hoping to reach 'Arty' in the heavens above.

“I’m hoping he’s looking down, and seeing how many people care about him," said Fahey.

But even with the support and love from family and friends, a hole has been left in the two parent's hearts.

“It’s going to be a while before we recuperate from this," Arty's mother said.

Family and friends said they are waiting for whoever may be responsible for the shooting to be brought to justice. Cincinnati Police reported that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 11PM

More local news:
CPD: 1 person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in OTR Hamilton County Chief Dog Warden praises ruling on animal cruelty law CFD: House fire displaces 5 in West Price Hill

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money