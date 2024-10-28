Family mourns loss of their five-year-old child killed in drive-by shooting

CINCINNATI — The neighborhoods of Winton Hills left to pick up the pieces after a five-year-old boy was shot Thursday morning. Cincinnati Police reported that the boy, Artagist Stanford III, died two days later.

“I've cried so much I don’t think I can even do it anymore, I’ve been crying for three days straight," said the boy's mother, Terri Fahey.

Terri L Fahey Picture of Artagist Stanford III

Fahey gathered her neighbors Sunday evening, to mourn the loss of her son and celebrate the life he lived, as well as the joy he brought.

“He was a funny, smart, intelligent child. He touched everybody. Even the kids that were out here he didn’t even know, he touched everybody," said Fahey.

His family called him 'Arty' and he was the oldest of three siblings, with a younger brother and a baby sister. His family said he was a kindergarten student at Winton Hills Academy.

Terri L Fahey Artagist Stanford III and his younger brother

Neighbors brought balloons, many of them with a special Spider-Man theme. Others lit candles, sang songs, and prayed over the family and the community.

The community sent the balloons to the sky, hoping to reach 'Arty' in the heavens above.

“I’m hoping he’s looking down, and seeing how many people care about him," said Fahey.

But even with the support and love from family and friends, a hole has been left in the two parent's hearts.

“It’s going to be a while before we recuperate from this," Arty's mother said.

Family and friends said they are waiting for whoever may be responsible for the shooting to be brought to justice. Cincinnati Police reported that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.