District: Holmes High School placed on lockdown after weapon found on campus

Holmes high school.PNG
Posted at 12:51 PM, Nov 28, 2022
COVINGTON, Ky. — Holmes High School was placed on lockdown Monday after a weapon was found on campus.

According to the school's website, no threat was made, and the weapon has been secured.

Investigators with the Covington Police Department have not responded to WCPO's request for information regarding this incident.

School officials have not said what type of weapon was found.

According to Covington Independent Public Schools, police determined that the campus is safe and all classes will return to their normal schedule for the rest of the day.

