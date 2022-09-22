Wilmington police arrest juvenile for social media threats concerning Wilmington High School

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A juvenile has been arrested after threats were made concerning Wilmington High School, Wilmington police said.

The juvenile was arrested Wednesday after threats were made toward the school via social media, police said.

Police did not provide specifics into what the threat was about or said.

Police Chief Ronald Fithen said the arrest came after information was received from the public.

"This kind of collaboration builds trust and ultimately can make our city safer overall," Fithen said.

Wilmington City Schools Superintendent Jim Brady was told about the threats and notified parents and staff.

"Last night a WHS juvenile was arrested for making threats via Snapchat," Brady said. "The police department stated that no direct threats were made toward the school with regards to this arrest and that there was no cause for further alarm."

The threat comes just two days after Wilmington City Schools shut down Tuesday after a "security concern." Police didn't elaborate what that concern was, but there was an extra police presence at the schools Wednesday when class resumed.

RELATED

Wilmington City Schools reopen Wednesday with extra police presence after "security concern"

Principal: Increased police presence at Simon Kenton High School after online school shooting rumor

Juvenile in custody after threatening social media post toward Amity Elementary School