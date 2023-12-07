DHL workers go on strike at Global CVG Hub

HEBRON, Ky. — DHL Teamsters at the CVG Global Hub went on strike Thursday morning, choosing to picket outside the airport hub.

The Teamsters voted to authorize the strike last weekend, but did not immediately go on strike as they attempted to negotiate an agreement with DHL.

Those in Teamsters Local 100 load and unload airplanes CVG, which is DHL's largest and busiest logistics hub in North America. Workers within the hub are demanding a fair contract that would cover 1,100 ramp and tug workers.

The hub's ramp and tug workers joined Teamsters in April after a year-long campaign to do so. The negotiating committee has been working with DHL since July seeking improved pay and working conditions.

As of Dec. 3, DHL told the union further negotiations will not happen until after Thursday — but workers opted instead to go on strike that morning.

In October, dozens of members from the union rallied outside of the hub. That rally came after they said there were at least 22 workplace injuries at the CVG hub in 2022 that required transport to the hospital.

The union said DHL has continued to push for demands that "disrespect workers and fail to address the unfair labor practices that include retaliating against pro-union workers."

Because of this, the union said it's filed unfair labor practice charges that the National Labor Relations Board is prosecuting.

When the Teamsters voted to authorize the strike last Sunday, DHL said the move was "fully anticipated" and that the company was "fully prepared."

DHL said it is activating initial phases of contingency plans, which includes supplemental staff at CVG and temporarily moving flights and volume away from CVG to other DHL locations. The company said these changes should maintain DHL's delivery standards and performance for customers, especially during the peak period of the holidays.

The company also said it is committed to working "in good faith" during December negotiating sessions and also offered further negotiating dates for January to help conclude the matter.