Dozens of Teamsters members from DHL rally outside of CVG for fair contract

Provided by Brian Schmidt
Dozens of Teamsters union members rallied Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, outside of the CVG Global Hub.
Posted at 1:11 PM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 13:22:10-04

HEBRON, Ky. — Dozens of members of Teamsters Local 100 from DHL Express rallied Wednesday morning outside of the CVG Global Hub.

The union workers rallied to demand DHL improves both safety conditions and delivers a fair contract.

In April, more than 1,100 ramp and tug workers from DHL-CVG voted to join Teamsters after a year-long campaign to do so. The CVG workers joined more than 6,000 DHL members in the U.S. that are part of Teamsters.

Now, the Teamsters members at CVG are working for their first union contract.

The rally comes after the union said there were at least 22 workplace injures at DHL's CVG hub in 2022 that required transport to the hospital.

"We all know the pressure we feel to get planes off in a timeframe that can make people feel like they need to cut corners on safety protocols," said the DHL -CVG Workers United for Change on Twitter. "But our safety should matter more than whether the planes get out on time."

The union said that ramp and tug workers work outdoors in the elements, load and unloading roughly 360,000 pounds of cargo a day.

So far, Teamsters chapters from Philadelphia, Cleveland and more have shown support for the CVG union members.

WCPO 9 has reached out to CVG for comment on the rally. We are awaiting a response.

