After fatal OTR stabbing raised questions over Ohio's parole system, ODRC says it's implementing changes

CINCINNATI — As community members try to make sense of an Over-the-Rhine gym owner's death earlier this month, Ohio's parole system has been under scrutiny amid revelations about the apparent communication failures among authorities in the months leading up to the murder of Patrick Heringer.

Mordecia Black reportedly cut off his ankle monitor and managed to evade authorities for nearly three months before police arrested him in connection with Heringer's death. Since then, questions about the urgency of locating Black have emerged.

The unfolding situation has ignited a broader discussion about public safety and the responsibilities of the criminal justice system in Ohio.

Cincinnati defense attorney Joshua Evans highlighted the dilemma, asking, “Do we need to track him down immediately, or has he served his time and will be held accountable when we finally locate him?”

Despite a nationwide arrest warrant issued for Black, city officials said they were not notified of his violations. Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge has been vocal about the need to address the apparent breakdown in communication, demanding, “It’s time to fix what’s broken.”

In light of these events, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction announced plans to implement direct notifications to law enforcement when warrants are issued for violent offenders like Black.

Fatal stabbing raises questions over Ohio’s parole system

The decision is exactly what officials like Ken Kober, president of the Fraternal Order of Police here in Cincinnati, have been calling for.

“In order to keep communities safe, the Adult Parole Authority must immediately alert local jurisdictions when a targeted violent offender violates their terms of release," Kober previously said.

However, Evans expressed skepticism regarding the effectiveness of such measures, referring to the state's response as a "knee-jerk reaction." He emphasized the strain already present within law enforcement.

"The chief has said they’re undermanned," said Evans. "June has been a particularly violent month in Cincinnati, and I’m not sure it makes sense to divert officers to track down a parolee.”