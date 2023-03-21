NLRB orders union election for 900 DHL workers

HEBRON, Ky. — The National Labor Relations Board has ordered an election for 900 DHL employees who petitioned to join the Teamsters Union Local 100 in September.

But a series of disputes leading up to that decision means the outcome of that order is far from certain.

The parties still disagree on the size of the proposed bargaining unit and whether the voting should be conducted in person or by mail. These are both issues that could lead to delays in setting an election date.

But even before yesterday’s ruling, DHL was engaged in the region’s most hotly contested union campaign at CVG Global Hub, where 3,000 employees receive and ship packages from all over the world.

"I do enjoy my job, but it could always be better," said Steven Fightmaster, a third-shift leader of the domestic ramp for DHL. "Right now, we don’t have any say in any of our working conditions."

Fightmaster filed one of 17 unfair labor practice charges against the company in the last 12 months, nearly triple the number filed against Amazon’s Northern Kentucky hub in the same period. The Teamsters claim the company is violating a national neutrality agreement between the union and DHL.

In the last four days, organizers staged two public demonstrations at the company’s Northern Kentucky headquarters, calling on management to recognize the union without an election and stop interfering in their organizing efforts.

“The Teamsters represent 6,000 DHL workers out of 10,000 in the country,” said Teamsters Organizer Andrea Staples, who is active in the Northern Kentucky campaign. “We have agreements at other sites where workers do not have to go through the NLRB process. We don’t understand why this group of workers is being treated so differently.”

DHL declined to be interviewed but released a statement:

“We respect the rights of our workers and always prioritize the safety and welfare of our workforce at CVG and elsewhere. We also respect their right to unionize within the confines of the law and are committed to all agreements that we have with our local, national and international labor partners.”

Fightmaster joined DHL 19 months ago and makes $25 an hour. He claims he was never offered any of the twice-a-year raises he was told he’d be eligible to receive during the hiring process and has worked in unsafe conditions. So, when a friend asked if he’d like to join a union, Fightmaster joined the cause.

“They can fire us for any reason or no reason at all, as we are at-will employees,” he said. “Getting a contract, becoming just-cause employees and being able to bargain and negotiate for our futures and our families I think is going to be really important.”

Here’s how Fightmaster claims the company interfered with his organizing efforts.

“The security contractor that DHL employees has forcibly removed me from the working parking lot” when he talked with employees after work,” Fightmaster said. “Members of that same company have followed me off the property before in unmarked vehicles.”

The NLRB ruling sided with the union on the size of the proposed bargaining unit by confining the election to 900 ramp agents and tug operators who haul and unload cargo. DHL wanted the vote to include all 3,000 hourly employees who work for DHL’s joint venture partners and sorting operations.

Unions often prefer smaller voting units where its organizing efforts have been concentrated, according to Jim Allen, founder of National Labor Relations Advocates, a Cincinnati-based consulting firm that helps companies navigate union elections. Companies, on the other hand like bigger bargaining units because it makes it more difficult for unions to achieve a majority vote.

“We’re OK with the 900,” Staples said. “Ramp and tug was the priority right now.”

The NLRB sided against the union by requiring on-site voting, while Staples said the Teamsters wanted a mail-in vote.

“Of course the company wants on site because there’s some control there,” Staples said. “What if someone’s at work, the voting time is set up and they’re relying on their employer to be able to take the time and vote. The second thing is, where will the voting site be? How far will they have to travel?”

The parties have 10 business days to request a review of the Mar. 20 ruling. The date, time and place of the election will be specified in a notice issued by the board after consulting with the parties.