Teamsters members from DHL vote to authorize strike at Global CVG Hub

HEBRON, Ky. — DHL Teamsters located at the CVG Global Hub announced Sunday that they have voted to authorize a strike.

That vote allows the DHL Teamsters Negotiating Committee to call a strike "any time should DHL fail to remedy its illegal behavior and come to terms on a fair contract covering 1,100 ramp and tug workers," according to the announcement.

Those in Teamsters Local 100 load and unload airplanes CVG, which is DHL's largest and busiest logistics hub in North America.

Bill Hamilton, director of the Teamster Express Division, said the union deserves a fair contract now.

"Our hardworking members know the value of their labor and they are ready to withhold it if DHL doesn't get serious about remedying its bad behavior and bargaining a fair contract," Hamilton said. "This company needs to stop wasting time and come to an agreement that respects these skilled and dedicated Teamsters."

Hamilton said if they don't come to an agreement, it's leaving DHL workers with "no choice but to strike."

The hub's ramp and tug workers joined Teamsters in April after a year-long campaign to do so. The negotiating committee has been working with DHL since July seeking improved pay and working conditions. Currently, DHL has told the union further negotiations will not happen until after Dec. 7.

In October, dozens of members from the union rallied outside of the hub. That rally came after they said there were at least 22 workplace injuries at the CVG hub in 2022 that required transport to the hospital.

The union said DHL has continued to push for demands that "disrespect workers and fail to address the unfair labor practices that include retaliating against pro-union workers."

Because of this, the union said it's filed unfair labor practice charges that the National Labor Relations Board is prosecuting.

"Our members are fed up with the company's stall tactics," said Bill Davis, president of Local 100. "The members have voted and are prepared to walk. DHL will not get away with denying working people good wages and safe conditions on the job. If DHL continues to drag their feet, they will inflict a work stoppage on themselves."

A DHL spokesperson issued a statement after the vote to strike saying "it is unfortunate the US Teamsters have decided to increase the external rhetoric and communicate inaccuracies around the status of these CVG Hub negotiations."

"We have consistently sought to bargain in good faith and to find constructive solutions at the negotiating table," the DHL spokesperson continued.

DHL said the vote to strike was "fully anticipated" and the company is "fully prepared."

DHL said it is activating initial phases of contingency plans, which includes supplemental staff at CVG and temporarily moving flights and volume away from CVG to other DHL locations. The company said these changes should maintain DHL's delivery standards and performance for customers, especially during the peak period of the holidays.

The company also said it is committed to working "in good faith" during December negotiating sessions and also offered further negotiating dates for January to help conclude the matter.