How have costs changed for high school sports in Clermont County?

BETHEL, Ohio — Students across the Tri-State will make their way back to the classroom in the coming weeks, but many athletes are already on the practice field, preparing for their season.

How much will it cost for your child to play sports? After seeing parents across Clermont County discuss "pay-to-play" fees, we looked into how much different districts charge.

With a new school year just around the corner, how have costs changed for local high school sports?

New Richmond Athletic Director Trey Newberry informed me that the cost is $175 per sport, with a $300 cap for families.

West Clermont's assistant athletic director and public information officer both reported that their high school's cost is $250 per sport per student, with the third sport free.

At Batavia High School, Superintendent Keith Millard let me know the cost is $150 per kid or sport, with a $300 family cap.

In Goshen, the secretary to the superintendent sent me information stating that student-athletes pay a $125 yearly activity fee, with a $250 cap for families.

Of the districts I heard from on Thursday, one had a significantly higher price tag: I reached out to Bethel-Tate Athletic Director Evan Shepherd, asking about the cost at Bethel-Tate High School. Shepherd told me the cost is $425 for the first two sports and $250 for the third and fourth.

This year, WCPO 9's De'Jah Gross has reported on financial challenges facing Bethel-Tate Local Schools. She attended a school board meeting in March, where district officials informed the community that due to issues including state funding cuts, higher home values and dips in enrollment, the district had to shave $1.6 million from its budget.

You can read how district leaders responded to concerns when budget cuts were announced here.

In the spring, Sonny Varma from Bethel-Tate boosters told us that the fees had jumped from $250 to over $400. Later that month, two Bethel businesses, Oak and Key and Plane Street Coffee House and Cafe, said they would help families across the district struggling with outstanding school fees.

I met with both business owners on Thursday, who said they're working to help raise money to assist families with the high fees.

The district's website reports that students return for the 2025-2026 school year on Thursday, Aug. 14.