Local businesses help pay off school fees for Bethel-Tate students amid budget cuts

BETHEL, Ohio — As Bethel-Tate Local Schools faces $1.6 million in budget cuts, local businesses are stepping in to help students by paying off thousands in outstanding school fees.

Community residents and two small businesses have paid all outstanding school fees for K-5 students at Bethel Tate, ensuring children could participate in end-of-year activities despite the district's financial challenges.

"I saw that some of the kids who had fees that were due weren't able to go to the fifth-grade bash or field day. So it didn't sit well with me, and I wanted to figure out what could be done," said Danielle Merrill, owner of Oak and Key.

With summer break starting this week, Bethel-Tate is looking at major budget cuts for the upcoming school year that will impact student sports, classroom sizes and transportation.

"With them raising fees, it's going to actually (lessen) the kids who can play ... it was $250 last year, and now, as of Monday, I think they raised it to $420. And then there'll be a 50% discount for additional sports," said Sonny Varma with Bethel Youth Football and Bethel-Tate Boosters.

But even before looming cuts, Bethel-Tate families are struggling to pay off fees. Kindergarten through fifth-grade students had over $4,000 in outstanding fees for school lunches and basic fees.

Community businesses pay off school fees for Bethel Tate students as the district faces $1.6 million in upcoming budget cuts:

Bethel community raises funds for students with unpaid school fees

Merrill, a Bethel-Tate alum and parent, said she knows how important end-of-year traditions are.

"I graduated in '05 from Bethel, and I still remember my field day," Merrill said.

So her business and Plane Street Coffee House and Cafe worked to make sure no child is left out.

"(We gave) $3,282.05 to Hill Intermediate School, we paid $1,106.70 to the primary school," said Donna Loadman, the cafe's owner. "My goal next year is to be able to reach out to these parents, and if they need help filling this paperwork out."

Varma said that spirit is something he's seen repeatedly in Loadman.

"She never says no to a kid or a teen that asks for her help, so it means a lot," said Varma.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.