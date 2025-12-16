'A tough weekend' | ODOT crews still monitoring Ohio roads for ice after weekend storm

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio Department of Transportation crews are still monitoring roads following last weekend's winter storm that required 16-hour shifts for snowplow operators.

According to officials, ODOT District 8 crews are still patrolling for slick spots and potential refreezing as temperatures fluctuate.

"It was a tough weekend. The temperatures really played a big part in it," said Jim Bauer, Hamilton County transportation administrator. "We'll be evaluating equipment, going through cleaning, getting everything ready for the next storm."

Highway technician Roger McConnell said crews face several different challenges during winter weather operations, particularly with driver behavior and temperature changes.

"It's easier being out at night, but we still face challenges with speeders and impaired drivers and so forth. Another challenge is temperature drop," said McConnell. "Our chemicals work, but temps that low, it's a real challenge. That's why we have so many ramps and stuff frozen over."

Highway officials still monitoring for dangerous conditions after winter storm

By Monday afternoon, most interstates were clear as crews worked to keep lanes passable and lane lines visible. However, multiple vehicles slid off roads over the weekend, creating additional hazards for both drivers and maintenance crews.

"You see it all the time, we try to keep the shoulders clear if motorists have to stop because of an emergency," said McConnell.

ODOT crews from Miami Township and Blue Ash assisted District 8 operations during the weekend storm response. Equipment failures from cold weather and age created even more complications for crews, officials said.

Officials said one ODOT vehicle was even hit by a driver.

Despite warming temperatures expected this week, highway crews recommend drivers continue using caution and reduced speeds.

"There are some ramps and shoulders where black ice could be present, even bridges. So yeah, I would say be careful," McConnell said.

For questions about road conditions or ODOT operations, call 513-932-3030.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.