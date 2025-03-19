Bethel-Tate Local School District faces enrollment drop and funding cuts, leading to tough budget decisions

BETHEL, Ohio — The Bethel-Tate Local School District is preparing for significant budget cuts next year.

"They're struggling, we're struggling," community members echoed during Monday night's school board meeting.

The board announced the district is trying to save $1.6 million during the 2026 school year, meaning critical cuts are on the horizon.

So far, 16 positions have been cut including the curriculum director and transportation director. According to the board, state funding dropping by 5.7%, higher home values and low enrollment has contributed to financial challenges in the district.

State Rep. Adam Bird attended the meeting to address concerns and provide more insight into Gov. Mike DeWine's Budget plan for local schools.

"What got so many people upset when it comes to the governor's proposal, rightfully so, is that the governor has proposed that we continue base costs inputs for schools at FY22," said Bird. "We'll it's not FY22 anymore, and the cost to educated children has gone up."

Bethel-Tate Local Schools has an enrollment of more than 1,500 students at four schools and currently spends $9,888 per student. The district has been advised by the Department of Education and Workforce (ODEW) that class size is an area where the district could save costs. They recommend the district should have class sizes no less than 25 students, but, are currently having classes with fewer than 20 students. Some parents are now searching for alternative options for schooling next year.

"As of today, Bethel has lost 11 teachers going into next school year that will not be replaced and that's going to cause larger class sizes," said Brandon Millihan. "With larger class sizes, will they still be able to be educated at the rate they have been so far?"

WATCH: Parents react to Bethel-Tate's board meeting:

Bethel Tate School District families concerned about budget cut impact

Budget cuts include transitioning to the state minimum for bus transportation. High school students will no longer receive busing, and for students attending Hill Intermediate School and Bethel-Tate Middle School, living within a two-mile radius will have to find transportation for their students. Many parents expressed concerns about how these changes will impact students' ability to play local sports, including registration fees.

"Cutting sports, we're cutting out art, specials and things like that. You're taking away stuff that some kids thrive on, they need those things in their lives, and sometimes it's an escape from what's going on at home," said Beth Bullock, community member.

The board says the budget has to be approved by June 30. In a statement, Superintendent Melissa Kircher says the difficult decisions are necessary to ensure the district continues to provide quality educational programs to students.