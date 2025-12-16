City plows working their way through Cincinnati streets following weekend snow

CINCINNATI — Just days after the Tri-State was hit with several inches of snow, Cincinnati crews are still working to make sure roads are clear.

Monday, we visited three neighborhoods across the city to see if any spots are still in need of salt and a plow.

We stopped by parts of CUF, South Fairmount and Mount Adams.

WATCH: We checked out the latest on city streets as snowplow work continued:

In South Fairmount, we met with a woman named Mary Cooper. who said she'd been staying inside since the storm blew in, but went out on the road Monday.

"It is kinda dangerous, but I've been staying in since Friday," Cooper said.

"I'm 71 years old, and I don't usually take unnecessary chances. But I thought that it would be pretty clear today," Cooper said.

When we stopped by Mount Adams, we spoke with resident Alec Rothenberg.

WCPO Alec Rothenberg and WCPO 9 News reporter Sam Harasimowicz

"Past couple days, it's been OK. It seems better than the last big blizzard we had. Not bad, but always could be better," Rothenberg said.

Rothenberg was referencing the January winter storm that left some residents in his neighborhood without plowed streets for days.

"Last weekend it was pretty quick, you know, within a couple hours after it seemed, snow was falling, and it seemed that you could at least drive a little bit safer on the road," Rothenberg said.

We reached out to a city spokesperson for comment and got this statement:

“City crews are working around the clock to treat and clear roads. The 24-hour coverage schedule will end today, and a smaller number of plows will continue to operate tonight and tomorrow. Please call 311 or use the 311Cincy website or mobile app to report issues and thank you for your patience as we continue to battle the weather.” Cincinnati City Spokesperson

We also asked the spokesperson about the latest on the fleet's condition following all the winter weather response. We were told that "six of the 60+ trucks had to be pulled from service and all are being repaired currently."

If you want to track your street, you can check the city's snowplow tracker and type in your address.