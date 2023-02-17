Watch Now
Ohio State Highway Patrol: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in early-morning Batavia Township crash

Posted at 6:23 AM, Feb 17, 2023
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead, and another is seriously injured after an early-morning crash in Batavia Township, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a press release.

Nicholas Kellerman, 34, was driving south on State Route 222 around 12:30 a.m. when he lost control around mile post 27, and crashed into a traffic sign and multiple trees, police said.

Kellerman was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 34-year-old man, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, OSHP said.

According to investigators, both men were not wearing a seatbelt.

Police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

