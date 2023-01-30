Loveland High School student paints new mural featuring local landmarks

LOVELAND, Ohio — A newly-designed mural graces a sidewalk retaining wall along West Loveland Avenue — the third of its kind to cover spaces in Loveland since the early 2000s.

What makes the mural and its predecessors unique is that they've all been painted by Loveland High School students. Now, the work of senior Louise Vermeil decorates the space.

The mural features Loveland landmarks like the Little Miami River, the Loveland castle and the Little Miami Scenic Bike Trail alongside other local staples.

provided by City of Loveland

"I like to use softer colors in my work to make the design assimilate to the space as much as possible," said Vermeil in a press release from the city. "I want people to see the trees and park around the mural without being distracted by the design."

Vermeil presented the city with her design in the summer of 2022 and then to the city's arts commission. Once her design was approved, the retaining wall was washed and prepared for painting, which began in November 2022.

Vermeil began with outlines and, with the help of volunteers, filled in the mural piece by piece.

"Most of it was just me laying out the design as I went along," said Vermeil in the city's press release. "I tried to outline shapes so my painting volunteers could fill in the colors."

She said finding the time to finish the mural around the schedule of a busy high school senior was a challenge, but with the help of volunteers and good weather, she said the process was "relatively seamless." She estimated the mural was around 90% freehanded.

Vermeil said she'd always wanted to paint a mural and, one day, chose a location in Loveland she felt needed updating. From there, she said she drafted a design for the wall that would show her own personal style, while featuring Loveland.

The main portion of the mural is finished, but according to the press release Vermeil plans to add finishing touches like bikes and kayaks once the weather warms again in the spring.