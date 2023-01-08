WATCH: Deputies located fatal shooting suspect outside Batavia Township tattoo shop

BATAVIA TWP., Ohio — A 42-year-old man is dead after being shot outside a tattoo shop in Batavia Township, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said.

After a 911 caller where dispatchers could overhear a verbal dispute about money and gunshots, deputies responded to State Route 125 around 11:22 a.m.

There, they found Brian Wilson lying in the westbound lanes of State Route 125 just east of the State Route 132 intersection, the sheriff's office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives located Michael Patrick Guilfoyle Jr., 33, at the scene and he was identified as the person who shot Wilson, the sheriff's office said.

Watch police located Guilfoyle at the scene of the crime:

Police locate suspect in fatal Batavia Twp. shooting

The sheriff's office said Guilfoyle was "forthcoming with details of the altercation" and confessed to shooting Wilson after a verbal dispute over money.

After being charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated robbery — both felonies of the first degree — the sheriff's office said he is being held at the Clermont County Jail without bond.

Guilfoyle is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 9 at 10 a.m.

The sheriff's office said this investigation remains ongoing, and any inquiries should be directed to the Clermont County Prosecutors Office at 513-732-7313.

