Former Goshen Local Schools bus driver accused of downloading child pornography

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A former Goshen Local Schools bus driver is accused of downloading child pornography on his computer, according to court documents.

Earlier this year, Goshen Township police received a tip that child pornography was being downloaded off the internet from a home on the 1700 block of SR 28 in Clermont County, investigators said.

When police arrived at the home for an investigation, homeowner James M. Saylor denied viewing any child porn and allowed police to search his electronic devices, according to court documents.

The Department of Homeland Security forensically examined Saylor's devices and found four images of "pre-pubescent females engaged in sexual performance with adult males," court documents show.

Saylor was arrested and charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor.

A judge set his bond at $750,000.

Goshen Local School District Superintendent Darrell Edwards released a statement on the district's website that said no students were involved in the alleged crimes and none of the alleged crimes occurred on school property.

Edwards said Saylor was a former Petermann Bus employee and that Saylor was terminated from the company following his arrest.

"Petermann conducts background checks on all its employees, and we will be following up with the company about this situation," Edwards said. "When students are on our buses, just as when they are at one of our schools, safety is our top priority."

WCPO staff

According to court documents, Saylor is the father of an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old.

His next court appearance is February 16.

Saylor's arrest comes less than a year after Goshen Local Schools Board President John Gray resigned following the publication of a video where Gray admits to driving hours to Indiana to meet a young girl. The original video has since been removed from YouTube.

Gray has not been charged. The Randolph County Indiana Prosecutor's Office told WCPO that his case is "currently under review."

READ MORE

Loveland High School student paints new mural featuring local landmarks

BODY CAM: Batavia Twp. murder suspect arrested at gunpoint just feet away from victim's body

Ohio native Ulysses S. Grant granted posthumous promotion