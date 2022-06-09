Cheviot man arrested after child porn found on SD card

CHEVIOT, Ohio — A Cheviot man was arrested after he was found in possession of an SD card that contained images of child pornography, police said.

Paul Salvatore Neglia is facing five counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance. He was arrested Tuesday after Cheviot police received a tip from the mother of his children.

Earlier this month she gave a Cheviot police officer an SD card she found inside the home, according to court documents. She told investigators she thought the SD card likely contained child porn because of Neglia's strange behavior that involved the theft of children's underwear from clotheslines and neighbors' homes. She told investigators Neglia would spend hours in the basement on the computer and that he was always changing passwords. She also said she found a "burner phone" that Neglia smashed when she confronted him about it.

According to investigators, the SD card contained video of child pornography and images of a male masturbating with children's underwear.

Neglia's bond was set at $225,000, $25,000 for each count.

