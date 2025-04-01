Trial begins for former Milton City Manager accused of trying to buy sex from a 15-year-old

DAYTON, Ohio — The trial involving a former Milford City Manager accused of trying to buy sex from someone he believed to be 15 years old began on Monday in Dayton, with three law enforcement officials taking the stand.

Michael Doss, who resigned from his position in August 2024, faces one count of importuning, a fifth-degree felony charge.

It stems from an undercover investigation by the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force, which alleged Doss tried to buy sex from a person he'd believed was a 15-year-old girl, according to the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

The three law enforcement witnesses declined to be recorded, citing the anonymity needed to do their jobs. All three generally spoke on the stand about their role in the investigation that led to Doss' indictment.

In its opening statement before Montgomery County Judge Steven Dankof, the prosecution said Doss began texting a phone number listed on an ad on a solicitation website in June 2024.

The ad, posted by law enforcement as part of a sting operation, contained a picture of a girl with a listed age of 19 years old and the caption "looking for fun," per court documents.

Soon after Doss reached out, the prosecution said the girl, who was an undercover detective, disclosed her age through text on June 12:

Undercover detective: "just so u kno, im 15 years old but completely discret with everything"

Doss: "Oh"

Doss: "😬"

Undercover detective: "is that ok wit u?"

Doss: "We can chat"

The prosecution said the undercover detective disclosed that the girl was 15 years old at least three times to Doss.

"Within the first few conversations, Mr. Doss asked for pictures, rates and location," the prosecution argued. "Mr. Doss continued to initiate and engage in conversation with who he believed was a 15-year-old girl, including setting up times to meet with her."

The two planned to meet at a Dayton hotel in July of 2024, according to court documents, but Doss bailed at the last minute because of "traffic".

Following the planned hangout, Doss and the undercover agent continued messaging back and forth for a couple of weeks before Doss eventually stopped responding, per documents shared in court.

"The question before the court is two-fold," Doss' defense attorney said in his opening statement, "That is essentially whether or not a solicitation occurred and whether or not the soliciting party (Doss) believed that they were dealing with a 15-year-old child."

Doss' attorney argued that the evidence presented during the trial will show Doss, "did not believe he was talking to anyone that was a minor or even potentially an escort."

Documents obtained through a public records request from 2024 show Doss submitted his resignation letter on August 8. In that letter, Doss wrote that he appreciated the opportunity to serve Milford for the past eight years. According to Doss' personnel records with the city, he was appointed to the role on May 17, 2016.

According to Yost's office, Doss resigned from his position after he was confronted about the allegations against him.

Doss was expected to take the stand as a witness on Tuesday.