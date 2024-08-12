Now-former Milford City Manager charged with trying to buy sex from 15-year-old

MILFORD, Ohio — Days after Milford City Manager Michael Doss submitted his resignation to the city, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Doss is facing criminal charges.

According to a press release from Yost's office, Doss was charged Monday in Montgomery County with one count of importuning after an undercover investigation by the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force discovered he tried to buy sex from a person he'd believed was a 15-year-old girl.

Documents obtained during a public records request show Doss submitted his letter of resignation on August 8. In that letter, Doss wrote that he appreciated the opportunity to serve Milford for the past eight years. According to Doss' personnel records with the city, he was appointed to the role on May 17, 2016.

According to Yost's office, Doss resigned from his position after he was confronted about the allegations against him.

He was re-signed to a three-year contract that took effect in 2022. When he was first hired, Doss' salary was $95,000, though that salary was increased to a metered salary rate in the new contract. Under the new contract, Doss made $107,000 for 2022, $109,000 in 2023 and would have made $112,000 in 2024.

Before joining the City of Milford as its city manager, Doss worked in West Virginia, according to his personnel file.

In the personnel records WCPO received from the City of Milford, there is only one performance evaluation of Doss, dated August 15, 2023.

That evaluation showed him consistently rated in the "exceeds job standards" range, with his summary score coming in at 3.84 — which falls between "meets job standards" and "exceeds job standards," according to the form.

Under "City Council Comments" sections in the form signed by Milford Mayor Lisa Evans, one comment says city leaders wanted Doss to be more present in the community.

"Michael needs to improve his follow-through with Council objectives, improve communication, be more visible in the community, and initiate and continue to develop personnel management skills," one comment reads.

Milford Police Chief Jamey Mills issued a statement from the City of Milford Monday afternoon about Doss' arrest:

"We are shocked and saddened to hear about the charge against Mr. Doss," the statement reads. "Given its seriousness and the ongoing investigation, the City will not comment further about it. The City fully supports the actions of law enforcement and appreciates its service."