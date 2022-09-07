Suspect escapes Ohio Department of Natural Resources custody in Clermont County

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A suspect escaped Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) custody late Tuesday night, Clermont County Dispatch said.

According to investigators, ODNR requested assistance after someone escaped their custody near Mercy Health Clermont on Winemiller Lane in Batavia Township.

Dispatchers said the call went out around 9 p.m.

Police did not release the name of the suspect and did not say why they were in custody.

It is unclear at this time if the suspect is still on the loose.

ODNR has not responded to WCPO's requests for information.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

