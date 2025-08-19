Police: Man shot and killed during argument in Colerain, no charges filed yet

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Colerain man has died from gunshot wounds he sustained over the weekend, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Colerain police said the shooting happened on August 16 at around 8:07 p.m. Officers were dispatched to Geraldine Drive after getting reports a person had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found 42-year-old Matthew Mcdaniel suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center; the coroner's office reported Mcdaniel died Tuesday from his injuries.

Colerain police said Tuesday they are aware of the person who allegedly shot Mcdaniel. Police said their investigation has indicated Mcdaniel was shot during an argument, but police said no charges have been filed yet against the person who allegedly pulled the trigger.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Sergeant Mike Stockmeier at 513.321.2677.