Downtown streets closing intermittently for roughly 5 months

CINCINNATI — A stretch of Walnut Street and other surrounding streets Downtown will intermittently close for roughly five months.

Duke Energy is working on replacing 1,800 feet of natural gas line, the company announced.

The work will impact traffic on Court Street in both directions and on Walnut Street between Central Parkway and Seventh Street. It will also impact Oneida Alley.

As a result, those roads will be closed between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays between August and January 2026. Weather events could impact that time frame, however.

Duke said construction is expected to begin August 22.

According to the release from Duke Energy, personnel with the company and Cincinnati police will work to help drivers traveling around the downtown area.

Duke said the closures will not impact Cincinnati Metro buses or Cincinnati Streetcar operations.