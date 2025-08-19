Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Gas-fed fire at industrial facility injures 1 in Franklin

City of Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — One person was injured after a fire broke out at an industrial facility in Warren County Tuesday morning, according to the City of Franklin.

The fire, which officials called a "gas-fed structure fire," happened at Franklin Yards in Franklin.

Firefighters had managed to put the fire out by 10:42 a.m. Tuesday morning. Dixie Highway was shut down while crews fought the fire, but the road has since reopened, city officials said.

So far, officials have not released any information about the person who was hurt, or how the fire started.

The city's website says Franklin Yards is a "multi-modal, multi-user rail hub that allows businesses and industries in southern Ohio to take advantage of freight rail — either shipping or receiving."

