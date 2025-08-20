BATAVIA, Ohio — If you drive into the Village of Batavia from the north, you will see more than a dozen signs lining the roadway in red, white and blue reading: "No more residential tax abatement developments."

Without context, the signs can be a bit confusing, but the story about why they've been placed around town stretches back to an annexation attempt in November 2023 through a heated meeting where hundreds of people called for a housing development to be thrown out in September 2024 and an attempt to dissolve the village completely.

At a meeting Tuesday, the Village of Batavia's Zoning Board left that history in the past and gave final approval for a part of the 668-home development to be built.

WATCH: We talk to village officials about the Bauman project's approval

Controversial Batavia housing development gets final approval for construction

The vote initially drew cheers from the few dozen people in attendance as it appeared to have failed, meaning the developer would need to refile for final approval.

Board member Gerald Harley voted no, citing his concerns about the development's close proximity to the Clermont County Airport and the stark contrast between the high-density development and the surrounding area.

Member Justin Edwards abstained from voting without further comment.

Zoning Director Chip Stewart initially and erroneously thought the two 'yes' votes from himself and Vice Mayor Jason Gipson weren't enough to carry approval for the project, but, following a confused huddle and a conversation with village legal counsel, they came back and announced that the project had, in fact, been approved.

Council candidate Ryan Dorsey was disappointed by the project's approval and how it happened.

"When that happens, it's a little embarrassing," he said.

Dorsey said he's now looking forward to making sure the village can handle the consequences of more than 150 new homes on congested fire and police services and area schools.

"This is the goal of that village council is to grow the village at all costs," he said.

Stewart and Gipson declined an interview, but both talked with us for more than half an hour after the meeting, saying they've done everything for the project above the board, and growth in the region was inevitable.

Stewart told us there have been a lot of "misconceptions" about the proposal since the very beginning, and pushed back on audience concerns of safety issues near an airport.

He pointed to Dayton General Airport as an example of an operating airport in close proximity to high-density housing.

A pair of lawsuits, one over alleged open meeting law violations and one over alleged procedural violations, prevents developers from moving forward with the second portion of the property.

Stewart told us that, once those lawsuits have been resolved, the developer will need to come back before zoning for final approval again.

The controversial tax abatement for the project will need to be approved by the full Village of Batavia council. It's not clear when that will appear on their agenda, but the council meets next Aug. 25.