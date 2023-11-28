Annexation attempt pits Batavia Township against village, threatening future of Clermont County airport

BATAVIA, Ohio — Some residents worry that if the Village of Batavia annexes 175 acres to build a new housing subdivision close to the Clermont County Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration will close the airport.

Three landowners asked Clermont County Commissioners to approve an annexation that would shift 175 acres of vacant land from Batavia Township into the Village of Batavia. In turn, village officials have promised to create a Community Reinvestment Area for the property with tax exemptions for 321 new homes to be built directly under the airport traffic pattern.

“The airport could potentially be shut down if this development happens,” said Batavia Township Administrator Karen Swartz.

The proposed annexation has sparked an intense debate between the township and the village. Local residents and officials have accused village leaders of greed, poor fiscal management, lack of transparency and refusing to post 2023 meeting minutes on the village website in order to hide the annexation until recently.

“The public benefit is not served by the lack of transparency in which the village has operated,” said Batavia Local Schools Superintendent Keith Millard at a Nov. 8 public hearing on the annexation. “The use of emergency actions on council agendas, the lack of communication and consultation with affected overlapping governmental agencies … results in developmental decisions that do not accurately reflect the will of the citizens of Batavia nor the ability of educational and public safety agencies to meet the needs of those additional residents.”

Milliard opposes the annexation because the new homes would likely get a 15-year tax abatement. That means new residents would not pay property taxes to support local schools, fire departments or other county services.

“They still have to provide these services but they’re getting zero tax dollars for it,” Swartz said, noting that the village recently annexed two other parcels from the township where new subdivisions are being built, adding hundreds of new residents who will not pay property tax for years.

That could mean a heavier property tax burden for existing residents if fire services or schools need to ask voters for a future operating levy to accommodate the swell of new residents, Swartz said.

Clermont County Commissioners are set to decide on the annexation at a meeting on Wednesday.

Ohio law favors the rights of property owners and encourages annexations, so the commissioners’ power to deny them is limited. In this case, they can only reject the annexation if the detriments to surrounding areas outweigh the general good of the territory proposing to be annexed.

“Annexations are not a new occurrence,” Batavia Village Administrator Ken Geis said in a statement to WCPO.

“The Ohio Legislature has long determined this process is one of the best ways to promote and facilitate new development within local communities. This developer plans to create a ‘market-driven’ neighborhood within the village, that otherwise may not occur,” Geis said. “I believe that annexation(s) are good for the property owners, the village, and the county as a whole.”

Attorney Michael Minniear represents the three property owners, including The Crossing Church, which asked the county for the annexation so they can join the village and sell their land for the subdivision.

“When all the good people here get up and state their opposition on the future of the property, I understand that,” Minniear said. “I can’t say that I fault them for that. Nobody likes change.”

At the Nov. 8 hearing, Minniear was the only person who spoke in favor of the annexation. While numerous residents and officials, such as Kevin Riley, chief of the Central Joint Fire-EMS District serving both the village and Batavia Township, urged county commissioners to reject it.

“Given this annexation, an additional 321 homes that will not pay taxes to the Fire and EMS district when it’s voted in millage. In my opinion that should not be allowed,” Riley said.

County airport manager Chuck Gallagher also urged the county to deny the annexation, noting that some new homes would be within one-quarter mile of the airport.

“The proposed use of this property, 321 single-family homes on 6,000 square foot lots, will be a detriment to the daily operations at the Clermont County Airport,” Gallagher said, warning about the hazards of so many new residential lights near the airport and five stormwater proposed retention ponds that will attract wildlife and could endanger approaching planes.

“The FAA has stated that a residential development near an airport is an incompatible land use,” Gallagher said.

Residents complained about the increase in traffic and how their property values could suffer. They also criticized Batavia for receiving a double tax benefit from the annexation — through the income taxes of new residents, and the PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) paid by new residents directly to the village.

“In my opinion, the benefit comes solely to the village because they can increase their number of residents and ... their goal is to become a city,” said Michelle Snyder, who lives on Clough Pike near the proposed subdivision. “It seems like the law is tipped in the favor of the municipality at the expense of the townships and township citizens.”

Swartz also criticized the village for lack of transparency about the deal, noting that the township had also wanted to develop the land but would not approve such a densely populated subdivision.

“The village clearly is not publishing their minutes for their citizens to look at. I had to request the minutes in a public records request to even get them. And then I had to ask for the developer incentives,” Swartz said. “I don’t think that even in the minutes it’s reflected that they have agreements with these people, they’re just general approvals that are given to the administration to execute the contract.”

The township doesn’t have a good relationship with the village, Swartz said, and she admitted it was unusual for her to have to file a public records request to get basic information on the proposed development.

But Geis saw it differently.

“Any comment about a lack of transparency is simply incorrect. The village and the property owners have complied with all requirements relative to these proceedings,” said Geis. “The issue regarding the minutes on the website was an oversight. That matter has been addressed and the minutes are current on the website.”