Clermont County looks to hire more officers as population increases

BATAVIA, Ohio — Clermont County's population is growing, and as more people live in the area, Bethel Police Chief Chad Essert says more officers are needed.

"(The county has) been growing for the last several years. So, the needs of those departments are growing as well," Essert said.

According to a 2025 housing study, the population grew 5.8% from 2013 to 2023, an increase of 11,445 residents. That study was submitted to Clermont County by Urban Partners last July.

"We have a lot of retirements and people, you know, leaving the force. So, I think roughly right now we're probably somewhere between 20 and 25 positions across the county that are vacant," Essert said.

That's why Essert, as the president of the Clermont County Police Chiefs' & Sheriff's Association, helped lead a hiring expo on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the University of Cincinnati Clermont College.

"We're trying to do something that will bring some new blood into Clermont County," Essert said.

Over the past two months, I've met with other Clermont County police departments.

I spoke with the Union Township Police Department about a grant that would help with overtime for officers, specifically in traffic enforcement.

In January, I sat down with the Pierce Township Police Department after a levy to help bring new officers onto the force passed.

"You have to hit a home run on every hire that you have," Pierce Township Police Chief Paul Broxterman said.

Essert told me the hiring process of a new officer can take anywhere from eight weeks to approximately seven or eight months.

"The newer applicants really want to know about time off and, you know, the work, home, life balance. And that's really been probably the major focus for the last, probably five to ten years or so," Essert said.

During Wednesday's expo, interested candidates had the chance to hear about different departments, job descriptions and benefits. Essert said in addition to having police at the expo, communication center employees would also attend.

Essert said interested candidates who couldn't make the expo can find more information on open positions by going to each department or municipality's website.