'Makes me feel more at ease' | How Union Township PD says it will use nearly $70K to improve traffic safety

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Union Township Police Department says it is focusing on improving traffic safety in 2026, work that will be assisted through a federal grant awarded by the Ohio Department of Public Safety's Ohio Traffic Safety Office.

Police announced the $68,667 grant to the public on Dec. 2, saying the funds will go towards "high-visibility enforcement, (working) additional overtime hours and (holding) educational and awareness events" — all to improve traffic safety.

I met with Lt. Josh Hines on Wednesday morning to ask about how Union Township residents will see the impact of the grant funds.

"The grant gives us the ability to bring in extra officers on peak times, when the most amount of vehicles are on the roadway to enforce those traffic safety concerns," Hines said.

The department said it's working to curb issues like speeding and impaired driving. Funds will help cover overtime pay, especially when more officers are needed during the busiest hours or days Union Township police face.

"If six guys are working the road tonight and it's a Friday night, and it's Thanksgiving or the day after Thanksgiving, odds are we're gonna have some extra personnel out there enforcing traffic," Hines said.

Hines and I drove throughout the township, through some of the major roads that officers have to focus on.

I also stopped by the Wawa along State Route 32 and spoke with Union Township resident Julie Hawkins. Hawkins tells me she deals with bad drivers all the time.

"I see a lot of people like, just kind of driving crazy, impatient, just swerving in and out of stuff," Hawkins said.

She said she's glad to hear that her local police department is increasing its work to keep the streets secure.

"I have a 5-year-old son, and knowing that maybe crazy drivers won't be on the road as much just makes me feel more at ease," said Hawkins.