Pierce Township works to fully staff police department after voters approve levy

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Pierce Township is searching for three more officers to fill its ranks.

The police department made a public announcement about its search for new uniformed officers earlier this week on social media.

Currently, the department has 15 uniformed officers. That's three short of a fully staffed team of 18, according to Pierce Township Police Department Chief Paul Broxterman.

Applicants must have academy certifications from the state and go through processes like a polygraph examination and a background investigation, according to Broxterman.

"You have to hit a home run on every hire that you have," Broxterman said.

Watch to see how Pierce Township police are working to reach full staffing:

Township working to fully staff police department after levy passes

The chief said funding for the new hires is assisted by money for operating expenses from a levy that voters passed in the November election. The township has not passed a police levy since 2007, according to the chief.

If it wasn't passed, the chief told me his department would have to cut about a third of the staff.

Are you a Pierce Township resident with questions on this story? Sam wants to hear from you. You can contact him here:

"We are very appreciative of our community, and we want to make sure that we deliver the best services as possible, give them a good return on investment," Broxterman said.

Broxterman walked us through the main responsibilities that his officers face.

"Our officers are the front line. We don't have a lot of specialty assignments," Broxterman said.

Broxterman told us that officers work hard to connect with their community, including check-ins with the elderly within the township.

We went around to different neighborhoods across Pierce Township. Several residents said they hope to see officers patrolling their neighborhoods more often.

Broxterman said that he doesn't plan on stopping at 18 officers. He said he hopes to add two more uniformed officers by the end of 2027.