Cincinnati Public Schools is asking voters to approve a new tax levy for the first time in nearly a decade, after the board voted 5-2 Monday to place the measure on the November ballot.

The earned income tax levy would run for 5 years and raise $74 million per year for the district. At a rate of 0.75%, it would cost someone earning $100,000 annually approximately $750 per year.

The last time CPS passed a new-money levy was in 2016.

WATCH: WCPO breaks down what this income tax levy means that will now be on November's ballot

Cincinnati Public Schools board votes to place earned income tax levy on November ballot

Board President Brandon Craig told WCPO in June of 2026 that the district's financial reality is driving the request.

"Our thought process is recognizing that we haven't asked the community for new money in almost ten years. And the reality is the state is investing less than they ever did before," Craig said.

The vote comes against the backdrop of significant financial strain. In June, the board approved cuts affecting more than 100 positions in an effort to close a projected $58.6 million budget deficit. District leaders at the time said the reductions included layoffs, retirements and vacant positions across multiple departments.

CPS administrators previously warned the district was facing rising operational costs, declining enrollment and the expiration of federal COVID-19 relief funding that had temporarily helped stabilize finances.

Board Vice President Dr. Kareem Moncree-Moffett voted in favor of the levy but acknowledged the district still has work to do before November.

"We have not provided the public with a sufficiently specific measurable plan explaining how levy proceeds will be allocated," Moncree-Moffett said. "We do not yet appear to have a fully developed coalition, discussed a campaign strategy."

Board member Kendra Mapp, who voted yes, also raised concerns.

"There needs to be more engagement from the community," Mapp said.

Board members Eve Bolton and Ben Lindy cast the two "no" votes, citing concerns about the timing of the ask.

"This is not a given. So, in these very difficult financial times. It's a big ask," Bolton said.

District officials have said without additional revenue, CPS could face deeper reductions in staffing and programming in future budget cycles.

Voters will have the final say in November, with roughly 100 days until Election Day.