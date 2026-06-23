Cincinnati Public Schools cuts more than 100 positions to address $58.6 million budget gap

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools will cut more than 100 staff positions beginning next school year after the board voted to address a nearly $58.6 million budget gap.

CPS Treasurer Michael Gustin said the district has $157.7 million remaining in its budget and must cut $58.6 million to balance it.

The board approved cutting 81 central office positions, 12 social workers, 10 assistant principals and eight counselors. The board also approved five furlough days for administrators and teachers and ended the district's International Baccalaureate programs.

Board President Brandon Craig said the district is receiving 30% less state funding than in previous years.

"The reality was what we were left with in our budget for this year was really challenging things we would have to make choices on and make cuts to," Craig said.

WATCH: The reason behind the cuts and how the district plans to move forward

CPS cuts more than 100 positions amid $58.6 million budget gap

Craig said some of the cut central office positions had not been filled in years, and that the district is working to preserve some counselor and social worker roles through a state grant.

On the elimination of the International Baccalaureate program, Craig said the district still has pathways for students who want non-traditional experiences after high school.

"We have opportunities for those students to still get great experiences within those areas that they might have wanted to explore and experience, and that's where our community partners are gonna be able to welcome help to this," Craig said.

The approved reductions account for roughly $13 million of the deficit, leaving more than $40 million still to be addressed. Craig said additional steps outlined in the district's budget book will close the remaining gap.

The district is also taking the first steps toward placing a levy on the November ballot. Craig said CPS has not asked the community for new money in nearly 10 years, and that less than 30% of the cost of educating a student now comes from the state.

Christian Davis, founder of the Cincinnati Parent Empowerment Network, said she believes the cuts jeopardize student safety, mental health support and academic programming.

"I was concerned. I think the fact that the district will be eliminating 100 positions across the district really compromises student safety, mental health supports, and academic programming," Davis said.

Davis said the loss of social workers and counselors is particularly concerning for students experiencing homelessness, trauma, anxiety or behavioral issues, who rely on those staff members to connect families with transportation and other supports.

"When you eliminate that liaison between the parent and the district, then that really breaks down barriers of communication," Davis said.

Davis, whose children attend the School for Creative and Performing Arts, said her concern is for students across the district who do not have access to the same resources.

"Those type of opportunities aren't being offered to all students across the district, neither are additional educational resources, and that's what I'm concerned about," Davis said.

Davis said the district also needs to examine why families are leaving CPS, noting that enrollment losses directly reduce district funding.

"The passage of a levy means that you have convinced the community that CPS is worth investing into," Davis said. "That's a hard sell when you're cutting programs or cutting positions, you're not preparing our school, our students for the global economy."

Davis said the Cincinnati Parent Empowerment Network is encouraging parents and students to attend board meetings and provide public comment over the summer. The next board meeting is scheduled for July 13.

Craig said the district will continue working to limit the impact of the cuts on students.

"Our hope is that we can continue to minimize as much as possible the effects that they'll have on our students, recognizing we're just in a state of our budget, that that's not always possible," said Craig.

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