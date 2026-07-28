Butler County Fair temporarily shuts down due to heavy storm

HAMILTON, Ohio — A line of severe storms rolled through Greater Cincinnati on Monday, producing high winds, heavy rainfall and significant lightning.

As it passed over the Butler County Fair, operators temporarily halted rides and entertainment as hundreds sheltered either in their cars or under any structure they could find.

Long-time fairgoers Dave and Barbara Williams told us they've been coming to the fair for decades, and this isn't the first time it's been hindered by weather.

They also think fair organizers made the right call by ending the fair early for the night.

Jaime Kaye told us she and her two young sons had wanted to see the tractor pulls, but instead called it an early evening and headed home.

"It was scary with children," Kaye said.

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Ownership told us the fair would reopen Tuesday during normal operating hours.

You can find everything to enjoy on the fair's website here.