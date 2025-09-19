Cincinnati imam detained by ICE, Ayman Soliman, has been released from jail

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Children's Hospital chaplain Ayman Soliman has been released from jail and his asylum status has been reinstated.

The Muslim Legal Fund announced Friday afternoon that their client was released from ICE custody.

Ignite Peace announced that Soliman's asylum status has been reinstated; there will be a press conference at 5 p.m. today about Soliman's release. We plan to be there and we will stream it live on WCPO.com.

The organization Young United Souls for Revolutionary Action posted a video on social media showing Soliman walking out of the Butler County jail, carrying what appeared to be a garbage bag filled with his personal effects.

Soliman was taken into ICE custody in July during a check-in at the agency's Blue Ash office. The detainment comes months after his asylum status, which he was granted in 2018, was revoked in December 2024.

Soliman's legal team told us his status was revoked years after he arrived in the U.S., noting an asylum officer labeled an organization Soliman was involved with in Egypt as a terrorist group despite both the U.S. and Egypt not designating the group as such.

Soliman's attorneys said he was previously a board member of the group Al-Jameya al Shareya, also written as Al-Gam’iyya al Shar’iyya, while in Egypt. That information, they said, was disclosed when he applied for asylum and was known to the government.

But his attorneys said an asylum officer labeled the group a Tier III terrorist organization last year, saying the group provided support to the Muslim Brotherhood, which they also labeled a Tier III terrorist organization.

Soliman's attorneys have argued since his arrest that there was no need to revoke his asylum status, and returning to Egypt will result in his death.

Hear from some of Soliman's co-workers, who say they were fired from Cincinnati Children's Hospital for supporting him:

2 Cincinnati Children's Hospital chaplains fired after supporting detained former coworker

His incarceration has sparked multiple protests and marches throughout the Cincinnati area, including one that ended with the arrest of roughly a dozen protesters — and two journalists — after the protesters marched across the Roebling Bridge.

Clergy members throughout the region have also protested and held events in support for Soliman. Pews at New Prospect Baptist Church were filled with people from all different faiths and denominations, all of whom came together for an interfaith prayer service dedicated to Soliman.

Elizabeth Diop, friend and former Cincinnati Children's Hospital co-worker of Soliman, spoke to us on multiple occasions — including when she and another chaplain were fired from Cincinnati Children's Hospital for supporting Soliman.

See emotional community members rally demanding Soliman's release below:

ICE detains Cincinnati Children's chaplain previously granted asylum

"I don't regret this," Lizzy Diop, former Cincinnati Children's chaplain told WCPO. "I regret that the hospital fired me, I regret their silence in the matter. I'm a chaplain right? I don't regret that god called me to do justice, love, kindness."

Recently, advocates gathered in Columbus to bring their concerns about Soliman's incarceration to state leaders, specifically Governor Mike DeWine.

Advocates delivered a letter explaining their cause to the governor signed by 1,166 members of the faith community, asking for DeWine to come to Soliman's aid, as he remained behind bars inside the Butler County Jail.