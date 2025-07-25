'It's painful' | 2 Cincinnati Children's Hospital chaplains fired after supporting detained former coworker

CINCINNATI — Two former chaplains at Cincinnati Children's Hospital were terminated after publicly supporting their colleague, Imam Ayman Soliman, who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) earlier this month.

"I don't regret this," Lizzy Diop, former Cincinnati Children's chaplain told WCPO. "I regret that the hospital fired me, I regret their silence in the matter. I'm a chaplain right? I don't regret that god called me to do justice, love kindness."

Diop spoke with WCPO multiple times, including one day after speaking with her friend Soliman. While she didn't comment on their work together at the hospital during those conversations, she was fired a few days later.

"I felt I had permission," Diop said. "I'm not sure they would describe it as permission."

Her colleague Adam Allen, who became a chaplain at Children's in 2022, also lost his job.

"I don't think most of us have a situation where we have a coworker that's going to be deported and killed," Allen said.

Allen says he was notified of his termination on Monday after participating in a July 17 prayer vigil for Soliman that turned violent.

"There was an HR meeting with our department to discuss media policies," Allen told WCPO. "I understood from that meeting that I shouldn't be a speaker. I could be misrepresented in the media as being a representative of the hospital. So, I wore a shirt to the event that said, 'I do not represent Cincinnati Children's Hospital.'"

He was among the participants who took to the Roebling Bridge after the vigil, but was not among those arrested that evening. Allen maintains that whenever he made public comments, on social media or otherwise, he made it clear he was speaking in his personal capacity.

A First Amendment attorney consulted by WCPO explained that each case is different, particularly if the individual is an "at-will" employee.

A common misconception about the First Amendment is what it protects. With very few exceptions, the First Amendment protects speech against the government or public governmental entities—not private employers.

"Work was like my passion," Diop said. "And I adored the kids that I got to care for and adored the staff that I cared alongside…so it's painful."

Despite losing their jobs, Soliman's former colleagues stand by their decision.

"I only regret not being louder, louder about Ayman's situation!" Allen said.

They continue advocating for Soliman and praying for his release.

"I'm praying fervently that every single person who comes into contact with Ayman is moved by compassion and wisdom," Diop said.

WCPO reached out to Cincinnati Children's, asking if they could confirm that Diop was fired because of her interview with WCPO 9, and for a copy of their employee media policy.

They replied with a statement: "We don't comment on current or former personnel."