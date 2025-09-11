New body camera footage shows more of Covington PD's response during Roebling Bridge protest

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police have released additional body camera footage from a July protest on the Roebling Suspension Bridge that resulted in 15 arrests.

The newly released video shows chaotic confrontations between officers and protesters as police attempted to clear demonstrators from the roadway during the late July protest.

The footage captures multiple angles of the arrests, including the detention of Brandon Hill, one of the 15 people arrested during the protest. Body camera video shows an officer deploying a pepper ball gun and shooting Hill multiple times while ordering him to get on the ground.

Hill, wearing a red hat, appears to attempt to move away from officers toward a concrete sidewalk on the bridge. Officer Zachary Stayton then repeatedly strikes Hill in the head, knocking him to the ground before arresting him.

"Why are you detaining me? Why?" Hill can be heard asking as he is taken into custody.

Hill told WCPO in July that he didn't know what a pepper ball gun looked like and wanted to get away from it.

Watch the breakdown of new police footage below:

Body camera video shows more of police's response during Roebling Bridge protest

Later that evening, Hill was taken away on a stretcher after being detained.

The footage also shows multiple other confrontations with officers and protesters.

In one video, an unidentified woman is being arrested by multiple officers just feet away from Hill's arrest. They appear to pull her hair as she is pushed to the ground.

The incident has drawn scrutiny from community members, with protesters later gathering outside the Covington Police Department, chanting, "Release those protesters! Drop those charges!"

Stayton remains on paid administrative duty while an investigation into his actions continues, according to the Covington Police Department.