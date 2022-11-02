Car fire causes delay on EB I-275 in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Expect delays if you are traveling on EB I-275 Wednesday morning due to a car fire in Colerain Township.

The Colerain Fire Department said the fire is at the 31-mile marker just before Cross County Highway,

Investigators have not said if there are any injuries.

The two left lanes are closed while crews continue to get the incident under control.

It is unclear how long the roadway will be impacted.

Eastbound I275 vehicle fire at the 31mm (just before cross county). Expect delays through the area. pic.twitter.com/NX3JpncoMw — Colerain Fire (@Colerain_Fire) November 2, 2022

