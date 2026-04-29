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Fire Department: Units on scene of structure fire in Newport

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WCPO
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NEWPORT, Ky. — Newport fire units are at the scene of a fire Tuesday night, according to the Newport Fire Department.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the department said crews were on the scene of a "working structure fire."

The department said the fire is in the area of 15th Street.

Fire officials urged people to avoid the area.

WCPO's crew at the scene did not see smoke coming from the building as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

We will update this breaking news story with more information when it becomes available.

The National Report

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