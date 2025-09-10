'We want to help as many businesses as we can' | West Chester offers grants to small local businesses

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — When multi-generational family business Welling & Co. first moved to West Chester about 30 years ago, they moved into a building that needed quite a bit of restoration.

“This building is about 100 years old ... we did a lot of renovations on the inside; the outside was a little bit lacking,” said Daniel Welling, who will soon be taking over the store from his father.

The Welling family was able to make a few renovations to the outside of their building over the years, but when they received their first Spark Grant from West Chester Township back in 2023, they were able to do more.

“What it is, is a matching grant up to $10,000 for exterior projects,” said Michelle Cone, West Chester Township's economic development manager. “Think lighting, signage, painting, anything branding that improves the streetscape.”

With the 2023 grant, Welling & Co. was able to add an awning to the front of their building.

“That grant really provided that, you know, beautification on the front side of our building that’s seen by the road that drives by here,” said Welling. “I think that the awning on front of the building definitely attracts more people and makes us stand out a little bit more.”

Mitch Dunn, co-founder of the Pickel Lodge, also received a Spark Grant in 2023. He said they were able to paint the exterior of their 60,000 square foot building and make it into something it may have never been otherwise.

Any West Chester brick-and-mortar business with fewer than 20 full-time employees is eligible for the grant and has until September 30 to apply for this year's money.

“We encourage people to apply, that’s why I’m here, trying to get the word out. The deadline is approaching, and we want to help as many businesses as we can,” said Cone.

Cone shared that the township has $100,000 to put towards the grants. She says they hope to help around 20 businesses.

Businesses can apply online.

Welling said they are applying for another grant this year to fix their uneven parking lot.

I asked him what it means to work in a township that provides these resources and opportunities to local businesses.

“It’s a tremendous help for us to want to stay here, and want us to be successful here,” said Welling.