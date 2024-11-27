On what would've been his 7th birthday, family of boy who drowned hopes to turn tragedy into change

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Today would have been Joshua Al-Lateef Jr.'s seventh birthday, making what’s already been a difficult week even harder for his family.

Last week, the 6-year-old boy drowned in a retention pond after wandering from his West Chester home.

Joshua had autism and was non-verbal. It was a challenge, his family said, every day.

“You have to be focused at all times, know where they’re at and what they’re getting into,” said his father, Joshua Al-Lateef Sr.

Thousands of volunteers searched for Joshua at the time of his disappearance. His family said that meant the world.

“He brought everybody together, and it was a good thing to see that, with everything going on in the world, he was able to bring so many people from so many walks of life together,” said his mother, Jonisa Cook.

While it is a tragic situation, Joshua’s family said they do not want his story to be remembered in vain. They want to use it to create change.

That’s why they started a Change.org petition to push for a new alert system specifically for missing children with spectrum disorders. They call it the “Joshua Alert.”

“It’ll get them there faster — they’ll know how to respond, what to look for,” Al-Lateef Sr. said.

They hope it can help future families and help save lives.

“I don’t ever want someone to feel this type of pain, ever,” Al-Lateef Sr. said.

