WEST CHESTER, Ohio — West Chester police are searching for a 7-year-old autistic boy who was reported missing Wednesday night.

Police said the boy, who is around 4-foot and 44 pounds, was last seen at around 5:30 p.m. near his home on Wyndtree Drive. He was wearing a tan shirt, tan pants, black New Balance shoes and a jacket. The boy is known to like water and parks.

Provided by West Chester Township

Anyone who has information or has seen the child is asked to call police at 513-777-2231.