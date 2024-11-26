Watch Now
Community continues to rally, provide support for family of West Chester 6-year-old who drowned

Following a 28-hour extensive search of the area, divers pulled Joshua Al-Lateef Jr.'s body from a pond near his building. Joshua had autism and was nonverbal. In a frantic 911 call, his mother told the dispatcher the boy was drawn to water but had never gone near the pond behind their apartment.
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — When 6-year-old Joshua Al-Lateef Jr. went missing last week, more than 1,000 volunteers arrived ready to help officials with their search.

Now, days after crews found his body in a retention pond near his West Chester apartment complex, community members continue to come together to provide support for Joshua's family.

Several local businesses and residents are donating to Joshua’s family to help them after such a tragedy. One of those businesses is J Mel’s VIP Barber Lounge in West Chester. For the week of Thanksgiving, owner J Mel is donating 10% of his revenue to the family. He said he's spoken with the family and they are thankful for all the support.

To donate directly to Joshua's family, you can visit their website or scan the QR code below.

Joshua Al-Lateef memorial site
Joshua Al-Lateef memorial site.

If you wish to schedule an appointment with J Mel and donate that way, you can click here.

