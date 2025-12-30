Holtman's Donuts will close its West Chester location after New Year's Eve

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Holtman's Donuts will close its location in West Chester after New Year's Eve, the business announced on social media Monday evening.

"This isn't an easy post to share, but we want to be open with our community," the post reads.

The West Chester location will operate through Dec. 31, but will not re-open after that, the business said.

The donut shop closed its Oakley location earlier this year, saying the family-owned business has "felt the weight of change in (its) industry." That location is now slated to house the Tri-State area's first CAVA — a restaurant known for its Mediterranean pitas and bowls.

The closure of the West Chester location was influenced in part by economic challenges, but the post says family decisions also played a role.

"We're raising young kids, and we want to be more present with them and less weighed down by the constant stress that come with business ownership today," the owners wrote. "The landscape has changed a lot since pre-COVID. Ingredient costs have risen sharply, the economy is challenging and continuing to push through no longer feels like the right choice for our family."

This means Holtman's Donuts in Loveland in Williamsburg are the only remaining locations still open. Those locations, the business said, are owned and operated by other family members and will remain open.

"Those shops have been part of this community since 1995 and will continue on," reads the social media post.

The business said it is grateful for its team in West Chester, and for customers who supported the location and showed up in many ways.

The owners wrapped up the message by encouraging people to continue to show up for their favorite local spots.

"If there's one thing we hope people can take from this, it's a reminder to support your favorite local businesses whenever you can," the post says. "Many are navigating difficult conditions behind the scenes."