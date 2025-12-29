Popular fast-casual Mediterranean chain CAVA planning to open Cincinnati location in 2026

CINCINNATI — If you've driven around Oakley, you've probably seen the signs: CAVA is coming to Cincinnati!

A spokesperson for CAVA told us the fast-casual chain plans to open a new location at 3356 Madison Road in the new year. That spot — across from MadTree Brewing and near other popular chains like Chicken Salad Chick, Condado Tacos and Crumbl — was previously home to a Holtman's Donut Shop location that closed in July.

CAVA is known for its Mediterranean pitas and bowls. Similar to a Currito or Chipotle, you can build your own bowls or wraps or select from their premade menu that includes items like chicken shawarma wraps and spicy lamb and avocado bowls.

While the chain plans to open its Cincinnati location in 2026, a spokesperson could not confirm any specifics or give an exact opening date.

"We will ensure we reach back out when we have more details to share, and look forward to welcoming the Cincinnati community to our table," a spokesperson said.

For a sneak peek at what the chain will bring to Cincinnati, click here.