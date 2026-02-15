One victim dead in College Hill condo fire

CINCINNATI — A woman was found dead in a condominium fire early Sunday morning at the 5300 block of Scarletoak Drive in College Hill, according to a release from the Cincinnati Fire Department.
At approximately 4:20 a.m., CFD received several 911 calls about a fire in the Mt. Airy Oaks Community, a neighborhood of townhouse-style condominiums. The fire spread into a neighboring unit, which also suffered significant damage.
Other units also experienced smoke and water damage.
While extinguishing the fire in the original unit, firefighters found a deceased female fire victim.
No other injuries, to residents or firefighters, were reported. The Cincinnati Police Department and the American Red Cross provided assistance to nine displaced people.
