One victim dead in College Hill condo fire

CINCINNATI — A woman was found dead in a condominium fire early Sunday morning at the 5300 block of Scarletoak Drive in College Hill, according to a release from the Cincinnati Fire Department.

At approximately 4:20 a.m., CFD received several 911 calls about a fire in the Mt. Airy Oaks Community, a neighborhood of townhouse-style condominiums. The fire spread into a neighboring unit, which also suffered significant damage.

Other units also experienced smoke and water damage.

While extinguishing the fire in the original unit, firefighters found a deceased female fire victim.

No other injuries, to residents or firefighters, were reported. The Cincinnati Police Department and the American Red Cross provided assistance to nine displaced people.