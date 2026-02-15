2 injured, 1 missing after industrial fire at Koch Foods plant

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Two people were injured and one person is "unaccounted for" after an industrial fire broke out at a Koch Foods plant in Fairfield, according to Fairfield Fire Chief Tom Lakamp.

The fire broke out early Sunday morning at Koch Foods Plant B on 630 Commerce Center Drive. The Butler County Emergency Management Agency and the Fairfield Fire Department issued a shelter-in-place for the 2 miles surrounding the plant while they handled the fire due to two ammonia tanks being inside the building.

At 7:41 a.m., the shelter-in-place was lifted.

Chief Lakamp reported that a roof collapsed in the fire, making it difficult for firefighters to get inside. He also said he believes the two injured people, who were transported to the hospital, have since been released.