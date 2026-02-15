CPD: 2 killed, 2 injured, in shooting at Northside bar

CINCINNATI — Two people were injured and two were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in Northside, according to Cincinnati police officers on the scene.

The shooting happened overnight around 1:30 a.m. in the 4000 block of Hamilton Avenue near the Spotlight Lounge, a local bar. Officers responded to the scene for a reported shooting and found four victims.

All four were transported to UC Medical Center. Two have died, and two were left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the incident began as an altercation near Spotlight Lounge. Two people have been detained and two firearms were discovered. It has not been confirmed if the arrest or the weapons are connected to the shooting.

WCPO will update as more information comes in.