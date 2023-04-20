Butler County man faces multiple child sex abuse charges including rape of a 4-year-old

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — A West Chester Township man is a facing multiple child sex charges including four counts rape, according to court documents from Butler County prosecutors.

James Kofron, 65, allegedly started abusing the a 4-year-old victim in 2002. According to court documents, the alleged assaults lasted through late 2011.

According to our partners at the Journal News, the victim disclosed the abuse while receiving counseling.

Assistant Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan said the victim and Kofron knew each other at the time of the abuse but she did not say if the alleged crimes involve a family member.

Investigators did not say if they are searching for other potential victims.

Kofron is charged with four counts of rape, three counts of sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition.

An arraignment date has not been set.

