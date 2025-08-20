Wawa to open third Ohio location in Mason next week

MASON, Ohio — Wawa is continuing to expand throughout the Tri-State, opening its third Ohio location in Mason next week.

The convenience store and gas station chain said its location at 5450 Kings Mills Road, just off I-71, will open at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 28.

Like previous openings, Wawa said the first 100 customers will receive free limited-edition t-shirts. Free coffee will also be available through Aug. 31.

This marks the first Wawa location in Warren County, with the only other stores in Ohio currently sitting in Liberty Township and Fairfield. Additional locations are also expected in Blue Ash, Springdale, Colerain Township and Union Township.

Wawa said it plans to open 60 stores in the state over the next five to eight years.